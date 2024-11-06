Azaad is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed movies such as Rock On, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath.

Ajay Devgn is currently on cloud nine as his latest release Singham Again is going strong at the box office in its first week. The Rohit Shetty-directed action thriller has grossed Rs 232 crore worldwide in its first five days (as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk) and is heading towards the Rs 500-crore mark.

The multiple National Award-winning actor will be seen next in Azaad, which marks the acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Ajay unveiled the first look poster of the film on Wednesday, a day after its teaser was launched. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, he wrote, "Harr yaadgaar kahaani ki shuruaat ek prem kahaani se hoti hai. #Azaad teaser out now."

The teaser showed Azaad as an epic narrative set against the historic Battle of Haldighati, showcasing Maharana Pratap, who bravely commanded an army of eight to nine thousand troops against a daunting enemy force of forty thousand. It emphasized the grandeur of Maharana Pratap's horse, depicted as "tall as an elephant," "slender-necked like a peacock," and "quick as lightning," capable of leaping across valleys with remarkable agility.

Azaad is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed movies such as Rock On, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath. The film also features Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the upcoming film will be released in cinemas in January 2025. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

