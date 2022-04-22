Ajay Devgn talks about whether Bollywood feels threatened by South Indian films

File photo

Currently, there is a lot of discussion on social media about South and Bollywood films. There has been a divide, with some claiming that Bollywood is being threatened by South Indian films, which are now doing well at the box office across India. Ajay Devgn was recently asked about the ongoing schism between Bollywood and the South in an interview with BollywoodLife.

Ajay Devgn said, “The same thing was said about Hollywood some time ago, but nothing happened. So, these things will always be spoken about, but there's no question that Bollywood will continue doing well. More importantly, it's important to stop seeing our films from different regions like the North or South or some other place and just see them as movies from India.”

Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn, is due to hit theatres on April 29th. Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, and Aakanksha Singh feature in the film, which is directed by the superstar himself. In terms of release, the film will compete with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti at the box office.

The Runway 34 trailer exceeded expectations, with a wonderful blend of consumer culture and content, as well as pulling you in with the correct buildup, mystery, thrill, tension, and curiosity by not giving away too much. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani and is produced and directed by Devgn, will be released during Eid weekend on April 29th.



Ajay Devgn has confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Bholaa, in which he will act alongside Tabu. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which was a box office success. The film, directed by Dharmendra Sharma and produced by Ajay Devgn Films, is planned to hit theatres on March 30, 2023.