Ajay Devgn talks about kids Nysa and Yug's early exposure to social media

Ajay Devgn thinks that today's circumstances call for a friendlier attitude and that the strict parent is a thing of the past.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Nysa Devgan and Yug are two adorable children of actors and public figures Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who have been together for over 20 years. The couple raises their kids with affection and instils wholesome ideals in them to keep them grounded. The Singham actor thinks that today's circumstances call for a friendlier attitude and that the strict parent is a thing of the past. He discussed how his kids, Nysa and Yug, were exposed to social media at a young age and said that these days, it's impossible to avoid it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “When times change, you can do nothing. Social media is the order of the day. There is no escaping it. Why should it be any different for my kids?

In the current digital era, social media and the internet have permeated almost every aspect of people's lives. Star children are becoming more and more of a focus for paparazzi.

Ajay Devgn said, “Today parenting is a full-time passion. You must be protective about your kids but you also need to be friends with them. The need to instill good values in them; the need to discipline them is definitely important. However, the way the world is evolving, ‘strictness’ per se, has no place in parenting. When I was growing up, my father was a strict man. However, I understood the reason behind his being strict. Kajol’s parents did a fantastic job of bringing her up.”

In the exact same interview, Ajay stated that as a father, he frequently had candid chats with his kids, Nysa and Yug. He added that despite being celebrities, he and his actress-wife Kajol strive to maintain their human-centered values.

