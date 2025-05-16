The fourth instalment of Dhamaal is all set to release in cinemas, and it will be coming on Eid 2026.

The Dhamaal franchise fans can now start counting the days as the comic caper, which has returned with its fourth instalment, has announced the release date for the roller-coaster laugh riot. Titled 'Dhamaal 4,' the Ajay Devgn starrer is all set to release during Eid 2026.

Apart from Devgn, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The team has already wrapped up an extensive schedule in Malshej Ghat and is currently shooting in Mumbai.

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

Jaaved Jaaferi had earlier given an update on the fourth instalment. "The first one was the best, for me. Now they're coming up with a fourth one. We're going to start shooting sometime early next year," he had shared last year while speaking to ANI.

Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles. The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

