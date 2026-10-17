Ajay Devgn suffers MAJOR LOSS after Drishyam 3 crossed 500 crore, BMC demolished parts of actor's Juhu bungalow for THIS reason

As per the latest reports, at Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow, window modifications, erection of partition walls, internal alterations, and other structural works were carried out at the bungalow without the necessary municipal permissions.

Amid the blockbuster success of Drishyam: The Conclusion, Ajay Devgn suffered a major jolt. As per the reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has hammered down parts of the actor's Juhu bungalow. The demolition happened days after a stop-work notice was issued over 'unauthorised' construction. For the unversed, the 7,802-square-foot bungalow is located in Juhu's Kapole Co-operative Housing Society.

Why did the BMC demolish parts of Ajay Devgn's bungalow?

As per the civic body, window modifications, erection of partition walls, internal alterations, and other structural works were carried out at the bungalow without the necessary municipal permissions. In this regard, the BMC issued a formal notice on September 10 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing the immediate halt of work and the submission of valid documentation.

The construction continued despite the notice

However, in defiance of the notice, the construction activity continued at the bungalow. As NDTV reported, on Saturday, the civic body officials intervened and pulled down the illegal sections of the structure. Visuals showed officials using a hammer to break down the construction.

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Ajay Devgn embroiled in another controversy?

Before BMC's action, Ajay has been caught up in another controversy for appearing in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, with the Maharashtra Food Development Authority (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, issuing a show-cause notice to him along with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff. Maharashtra FDA chief Mundhe, popularly known as 'Real-life Singham', said that the scrutiny stems from concerns that the advertisement could potentially serve as a surrogate for a banned product.

Ajay Devgn struck gold at the box office

On the work front, Ajay's latest film, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has gone to become one of the biggest hits of 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the last instalment in the Drishyam franchise has grossed over Rs 520 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career.