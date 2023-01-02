Ajay Devgn starts 2023 with Singham Again narration from Rohit Shetty, hopes it will be their '11th blockbuster'

Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty/Instagram

It seems that Rohit Shetty has moved on from the disastrous result of his recently released film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh as the director narrated the script of his next Singham Again to Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role Inspector Bajirao Singham in the previous two films Singham and Singham Returns in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay shared a photo with Rohit and wrote, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is (fire emoji). God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster". Shetty reacted to their photo as he took to the comments section and wrote, "Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai...is baar andar Aag bhi hai (Till now we have worked with honesty and hard work...this time we have the fire within us too)."

Rohit had teased the third installment of the Singham series at the end of his 2021 actioner Sooryavanshi which featured Ajay and Ranveer Singh in crucial cameos along with the film's lead Akshay Kumar. Ranveer as Bhalerao Simmba and Akshay as Veer Sooryavanshi are the two other leading heroes in his cop universe and they will be joined by Deepika Padukone in Singham 3.

Rohit announced Deepika's addition to his series of films when he launched the song Current Laga Re from Cirkus last month. At the song launch, the director said, "My next film is Singham from our cop universe. Everybody keeps asking me when I’ll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is, Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we’re going to start working together on it next year." He also added that Ranveer too will be a part of Singham 3 as he told the actor, "You’re like aloo (potato), you’ll be there in every film."

For the unversed, Rohit and Ajay's previous ten blockbusters include Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, All The Best, Singham, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.



READ | Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's film sparks a meme fest, netizens say 'you started with a spelling mistake'