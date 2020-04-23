Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' sequel on the cards?

Ajay Devgn, back in 2018, starred in a movie titled Raid directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. In the film, based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in the 80s, the actor played the role of an IRS officer named Amay Patnaik. Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, a sequel of the film is in the making. Producer Bhushan Kumar, who collaborated with Ajay in Tahnaji: The Unsung Warrior, will be reuniting for the Raid sequel.

Talking about it, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "The franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. To this day, nobody knows the identity of the officer on whom Ajay’s Amay was modelled. Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who don’t wear the uniform." They have selected a case for the film and it's yet to be revealed.

The source also said, "It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay Ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat Ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there’s a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation. We have always aimed at creating high concept films."

Ajay will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which is also produced by Bhushan and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.