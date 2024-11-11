Ajay Devgn revealed that he shares a friendly relationship with his son Yug.

Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, was released during Diwali and is doing very well at the box office. Recently, both of them appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where Ajay talked about his 14-year-old son, Yug.

Ajay Devgn shared that he gives dating advice to his son. When Ranveer mentioned that he would be scared if Ajay Devgn was his father, the actor revealed that his son is not afraid of him. The actor went on to say that he shares a friendly relationship with his son. When asked about it, Ajay Devgn revealed that he gives Yug dating advice, explaining his limitations, and that his son understands it very well.

This Diwali, audiences were treated to an epic casting surprise with the release of Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again. Ajay Devgn made a grand return to the screen as one of his most iconic characters—DCP Bajirao Singham.

The actor's commanding presence alone was enough to draw fans to theaters! But what really amped up the excitement for this cop drama was its star-studded ensemble, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again took the box office by storm with its impressive collections, and audiences were thrilled to see such a star-studded cast come together for this epic film. But what was the atmosphere like on set? Well, Ajay Devgn has finally shared the inside scoop.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ajay said, “It's just normal, working with colleagues. Ranveer kept you (me) busy all the time by talking rubbish. You learn a lot about the industry from Bebo. She has all the gossips in the world.”

Speaking with ANI, Ajay praised Arjun for proving himself all over again, especially after dealing with a difficult phase in his professional life." We all are really happy. Finally, Arjun is getting his due as an actor. Earlier many people passed demeaning remarks against him (Pehle kaafi log kuch ulta seedha bol rahe the) but (Arjun with his performance proved them wrong). He proved himself again...For Arjun, the success of Singham Again has come at the right point," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)