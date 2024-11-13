Rohit Shetty finally reveals what he has in mind for Chulbul Pandey and Singham crossover.

Salman Khan stole the show with his 13 second cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The cameo teased a standalone film with him and now Rohit Shetty has finally broken his silence on the plans of Chulbul Pandey and Singham's crossover.

In an interview with Ranveer Aallahbadia, when asked about his thoughts on the epic cop crossover of Chulbul Pandey and Singham, Rohit Shetty said, "So we have plans to work together. It's not that Chulbul Pandey and Singham will come together so what will be our business and we'll do this and that. It's just that we want to work together."

Ajay Devgn then added, "Singham and Chulbul Pandey are two different contrast characters." Rohit Shetty then said, "Two contrast characters will come together, spend time, make a film together, that becomes more important." When asked about how is Salman Khan to chill with, Ajay Devgn said, "he is also very cool to chill with," Rohit added, "He also doesn't care about the profit and loss of the film."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn opened up on Salman's cameo in his movie Singham Again. “We started together. He started one-two years before me. We've always shared a great bond. All of us who started around that time, share a great rapport. Even in the middle of the night, we can call each other. We know that we are there for each other."

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deeepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in just 11 days and continues to have its dream run at the box office. Despite its clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film is performing well at the box office.

