The Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again has crossed the domestic net collections of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter at the box office.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo. The action thriller has been applauded for its seeti-maar dialogues, solid action set pieces, and how the film has shown parallels with Ramayana without hurting any religious sentiments.

In its second week, Singham Again has crossed the domestic net collections of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor-starrer aerial actioner Fighter to become the second highest-grossing Bollywod film of 2024. The Rohit Shetty directorial has earned Rs 213.50 crore net in India till now, while the Siddharth Anand film collected Rs 212.73 crore net in India.

Singham Again clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy is also going strong at the box office and is just close behind with the domestic net collections of Rs 207 crore. With Rs 598 crore net collections in India, Stree 2 is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. All box office collections are taken from Sacnilk.

Talking about both the Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 both are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

READ | Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran beats Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, is second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 behind...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.