T-Series has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to intervene in the screen allocation dispute. The production house is seeking a 50-50% split for both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is set to clash at the box office on November 1, Diwali. The clash between the two films has now taken a dramatic turn with the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, T-Series, approaching the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging unfair practices by the makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial.

A source told IndianExpress.com, "PVR Pictures, the distributor of Singham Again, has allocated over 60% of shows in PVR Inox theaters to the film. Furthermore, certain single-screen theaters have been asked to dedicate all shows to Singham Again, with some allowed to screen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 only in early morning slots."

Singham Again stars a powerful ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Both these films are set to release on November 1, Diwali day.

