Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh come together for slice of life comedy 'Thank God'

Indra Kumar who is known for his successful entertainers has collaborated with the ace producer Bhushan Kumar to create a slice of life comedy with a great message. The director-producer duo has brought together Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh for their much-anticipated film titled 'Thank God'.

While Rakul Preet Singh has shared the screen with both Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, 'Thank God' will mark the first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film is set to go on floors on 21st January 2021.

Sidharth himself took to his Instagram account on Thursday and announced the film saying, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @AJAYDEVGN & @IN DRAKUMAROFFICIAL ALSO STARRING @RAKULPREET. #THANKGOD - A SLICE OF LIFE COMEDY, STARTS SHOOTING THIS MONTH. STAY TUNED!"

Talking about 'Thank God', director Indra Kumar said, "We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on 21st of January, 'Thank God!' (laughs). It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known for so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. I'm also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021."

Bhushan Kumar, who will be backing this exciting collaboration, said, "Thank God is a very interesting and entertaining script. Indra Kumar films are hardcore commercial laughter riots and it is a pleasure to collaborate with him and Ashokji on this one. I have worked with Ajay Sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with Thank God."

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah.