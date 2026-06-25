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Ajay Devgn shares unseen video of father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary: 'Remembering you with love and pride'

In the rare video, Veeru Devgan spoke about his wish to see his son, Ajay Devgn, become an actor. The late action director worked in more than 200 films, including Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ishq, Mr Natwarlal, Phool aur Kaante, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili, among others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 10:18 PM IST

Ajay Devgn shares unseen video of father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary: 'Remembering you with love and pride'
Ajay Devgn pens tribute for late dad Veeru Devgan
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Ajay Devgn, on Thursday, remembered his father, late action director Veeru Devgan, on his birth anniversary. To mark the occasion, Ajay shared a rare and nostalgic video on social media, offering fans a glimpse into his cherished memories with his late father. The clip features behind-the-scenes moments from film sets, showing Ajay performing action sequences under the watchful guidance of his late father. In the video, the veteran action director can be seen closely supervising the stunts and instructing his son, highlighting the strong professional bond they shared alongside their father-son relationship.

The late action director also spoke about his wish to see his son become an actor. "Since his birth, I had a feeling that he was bound to become an actor. I wanted to become an actor, I came with the same wish in my heart. But when I realised that it wasn't possible, I decided to make my son an actor," Veeru Devgan said in the video. Sharing the special memory on Instagram, the Singham actor wrote, "Remembering you with love and pride today."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Veeru Devgan was a well-known action director in the film industry who worked in more than 200 films, including Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ishq, Mr Natwarlal, Phool aur Kaante, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and many more. He made his first and only directorial film, Hindustan Ki Kasam in the year 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. After facing breathing problems and several health issues for a very long time, the veteran action director passed away on the morning of May 27, 2019, at his residence in Mumbai. On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an exciting slate of films lined up for release, including Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, and Chauhaan.

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