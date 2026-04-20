Ajay Devgn shares unseen childhood photos of 'lil girl' Nysa on 23rd birthday: 'That smile is the one I always remember'

Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. As per reports, Nysa has also studied International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Ajay Devgn celebrated the 23rd birthday of his and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan on April 20. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared two unseen pictures from her childhood. The first picture is of Nysa having a hearty laugh as the moment is captured in the lens. The second picture features Kajol with their daughter.

The multiple National Award-winning actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, "That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that’s the version of you that always stays with me...May you forever smile with this much happiness. Happy birthday my lil girl @nysadevgan."

Earlier in the day, Kajol also took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with Nysa. "I am so blessed...she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling...u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me", the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. As per reports, Nysa has also studied International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Ajay and Kajol fell in love while filming their movie Hulchul and strengthened their bond through their work journey on Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. After dating for a few years, the couple got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ajay and Kajol also share a son named Yug Devgan, who was born on September 13, 2010.

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