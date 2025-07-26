Ajay Devgn says 'you cannot be a star on day one' amid Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara success

Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, is all set to release on August 1, 2025.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, are already being declared within the industry and by fans as the next superstars. Saiyaara is already close to crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India and has emerged as one of the biggest hit films this year. Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his film Son of Sardaar 2, recently appeared for an interview on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel, speaking about "outsiders" in the film industry and how "misguided" they can be in the initial phases of their career.

What did Ajay Devgn say amid Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's success with their debut film, Saiyaara?

Sharing his perspective on newcomers, especially those who are without a film background, Ajay Devgn said, "I am not talking about everybody because there are sensible people, but a lot of times, they come in not knowing if they want to be an actor or a star. You cannot be a star on day one; first, you need to be an actor. So, I think there's a misunderstanding somewhere for people; they are misguided about the industry...those from outside film families. I think ultimately, it's your hard work."

When is Son of Sardaar 2 releasing?

Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra, is all set to release on August 1, 2025.