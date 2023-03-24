Ajay Devgn says RRR's Naatu Naatu won Oscar because of him: 'Agar maine uss gaane mein...'

Ajay Devgn-Kapil Sharma

Ajay Devgn has reacted to SS Rajamouli's RRR winning the Oscar trophy, and he had a funny take on the iconic win. Recently, Ajay appeared with Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal at The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio appeared to promote their upcoming action-thriller, Bholaa.

Kapil and his troupe had some funny interactions with their guests. But, it was Kapil and Ajay's banter that left audiences in splits. Sharma congratulated Ajay for RRR bagging an Oscar award. In the Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer, Ajay was seen making an extended cameo. So, when Kapil expressed his regard for the historic win, Ajay claimed, Naatu Naatu ne Oscar meri wajah se jeeta (Naatu Naatu won an Oscar because of him)." When Kapil asked him to explain, Ajay added, "Agar maine uss gaane mein naach diya hota toh (What if I had danced in the song)?" Ajay took a dig at himself, terming himself a bad dancer.

Several netizens lauded Ajay and his sense of humour. A user wrote, "Kapil Sharma show me jb Ajay sir aate hai to char chand lg jata hai (Whenever Ajay sir comes to Kapil Sharma's show, it went on to become the best episode)." Another user wrote, "Can’t wait to see darling Tabu and Ajay on this episode." A netizen wrote, "Soo excited for this."

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn posted a glimpse of the 6 mins long bike-truck chase action sequence from the movie Bholaa and wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 1 day from Bholaa.” The video starts with the text, “The action of this movie is dedicated to my father Shri Veeru Devgn, the man who taught me all.”

In the video, Ajay Devgn can be seen planning the action sequence with his team and the video claims to have one of the most daring and impressive action sequences ever filmed. The actor was seen performing the risky action sequence by himself and after planning for 3 months, the action sequence which involves high-speed stunts, crashes, and jumps was shot within 11 days. Bholaa will release in cinemas on March 30.