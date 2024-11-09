Singham Again took the box office by storm with its impressive collections, and audiences were thrilled to see such a star-studded cast come together for this epic film.

This Diwali, audiences were treated to an epic casting surprise with the release of Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again. Ajay Devgn made a grand return to the screen as one of his most iconic characters—DCP Bajirao Singham.

The actor's commanding presence alone was enough to draw fans to theaters! But what really amped up the excitement for this cop drama was its star-studded ensemble, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again took the box office by storm with its impressive collections, and audiences were thrilled to see such a star-studded cast come together for this epic film. But what was the atmosphere like on set? Well, Ajay Devgn has finally shared the inside scoop.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ajay said, “It's just normal, working with colleagues. Ranveer kept you (me) busy all the time by talking rubbish. You learn a lot about the industry from Bebo. She has all the gossips in the world.”

Speaking with ANI, Ajay praised Arjun for proving himself all over again, especially after dealing with a difficult phase in his professional life." We all are really happy. Finally, Arjun is getting his due as an actor. Earlier many people passed demeaning remarks against him (Pehle kaafi log kuch ulta seedha bol rahe the) but (Arjun with his performance proved them wrong). He proved himself again...For Arjun, the success of Singham Again has come at the right point," he said.

Arjun, who was struggling off late to give box office hits, has finally shown the talent he has. In an interview with ANI, the Ishaqzaade star discussed the success of Singham Again and reflected on the difficult phase he endured before the release of the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise. "The industry has always supported my work. Even if the movies didn't succeed, people never questioned my ability as an actor. Sometimes, my choices were off, or the execution wasn't right, but that didn't mean I wasn't capable. Sometimes, even those around you can hinder your potential," Arjun explained.

Discussing his setbacks, Arjun added, "Who likes failure? At times, you begin to doubt yourself when failures pile up. In today's world, negativity spreads quickly... People are quick to criticise, and everyone has an opinion. Despite the negativity, you have to keep moving forward and working hard. I started my career with a successful film; audiences gave me immense love then. They understood me, so I never lost faith in them. I trusted that if I delivered good work, success would follow--and that's exactly what happened with Singham Again."

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.