Ajay Degn said that movies from all over the world - Bollywood, South film indusry, and Hollywood - are struggling at the box office.

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said the Hindi film industry is struggling to understand the evolved taste of the audience in the post COVID era, assuring that filmmakers are trying to figure out things. The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of Raid 2, the sequel to his 2018 film Raid. Devgn reprises the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the film by Raj Kumar Gupta.

"We're still struggling. We're not sure what the audience would come in for and what not. But we think we have an idea of how the audiences have evolved and changed during the pandemic. Also, there has been a too much exposure of international content on OTT. We are adapting to it and that's how we are also changing, trying to figure things out," the actor told reporters.

Devgn, 56, said the problem is not restricted to Hindi cinema. "It's not that Bollywood films are not working. Films from all over the world...some are working and some are not working. It could be Bollywood, it could be the South film industry or Hollywood. The situation is the same everywhere," he added.

Asked whether ticket pricing was responsible for lower footfall, the Singham Again actor said it wasn't so. "I don't think that is the reason because if the audience is coming they are coming at the same price. I think the audience is deciding what film to watch and not to watch. The kind of promotion strategy which we discuss, that is not attracting the audience. They want content. If your trailer and teaser lands, and they like the story and songs, they definitely come in. It all boils down to what they want to see and if they are getting it through the trailer or not", Ajay said.

Talkinga about Raid 2, the film also features Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor with Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the antagonist. The sequel is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. It will arrive in theatres on May 1. (With inputs from PTI)