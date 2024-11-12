Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn had previously shared the screen in Indra Kumar’s 1997 comedy Ishq.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn attended the mahurat ceremony of the upcoming movie Tera Yaar Hoon Main as special guests. They were there to honor and show their support for filmmaker Indra Kumar, whose son Aman is making his acting debut in the film.

Interestingly, both Aamir and Ajay had previously shared the screen in Indra Kumar’s 1997 comedy Ishq, which also featured Kajol and Juhi Chawla. Reflecting on the memorable experience of working on Ishq, Ajay expressed that it was long overdue for them to collaborate on another film in the same spirit.

Aamir Khan shared, "We don’t meet frequently, but whenever we do, I always feel a lot of warmth and affection from Ajay." He went on to remind Ajay of the memorable wildlife adventure they had while filming Ishq. He said, “During filming a sequence in Ishq, a chimpanzee started to attack me.”

Ajay, adding his own take on the story, joked that it was actually Aamir who had provoked the chimpanzee during their wildlife adventure. He mentioned, "He was spraying water on chimpanzee, and then he started running around screaming ‘Bachao Bachao’."

Aamir then added, "He saved me by pulling me out of a moving car."

Aman said he is grateful to everyone who came for the mahurat of his first movie. “I never thought my career would be launched by two of my greatest idols, my superheroes and superstars of this country, Ajay sir and Aamir sir. This is the biggest honour a newcomer has ever received, and I’m so grateful for it,” the actor said.

Many actors including Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Genelia D’Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh, extended their best wishes to Aman through audio-visual messages. “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

(With inputs from PTI)