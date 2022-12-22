Search icon
Ajay Devgn- Saif Ali Khan starrer Omkara's remake announcement leaves netizens furious, users say 'who asked for it?'

A majority of users stated that Bollywood has run out of ideas, and remaking a such film is a doomed idea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Omkara

Remakes and sequels are often considered 'safe bets' in Bollywood. However, filmgoers do get miffed when a classic gets a revamped version. The blockbuster success of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has encouraged the makers to put their faith back in remakes. 

Producer Anand Pandit has announced his upcoming slate of films, and it includes the official remake of the 2006 classic film Omkara and the sequel to the 2011 comedy film Desi Boyz. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media. On his Twitter, he wrote, "ANAND PANDIT JOINS HANDS WITH EROS, PARAG SANGHAVI FOR ‘OMKARA’ REMAKE + ‘DESI BOYZ’ SEQUEL… #AnandPandit joins hands with #ErosInternational and #ParagSanghvi to produce two movies…Remake of #Omkara. Sequel of #DesiBoyz." 

Here's the tweet

As soon as Adarsh shared the announcement, netizens reacted to the news in a negative way. A majority of them didn't like the idea of remaking Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial. The original film is also based on William Shakespeare's epic Othello. Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Vivek Oberoi in the leads. 

The news of Omkara's remake left netizens baffled. A user wrote, "Omkara remake? Some days later we may hear remake of films released 5 year back." Another user wrote, "Omkara remake?? Mc classics movies ki bhi g maroge ab tumlog after songs." One of the user stated, "Omkara Remake...Ffs how can u better Ajay Saif combo and whats the need. Bollwood deserves to be doomed." A netizen wrote, "Creativity to hai hi nai. Remakes banake ruins the vibe of the OG." 

Here are some reactions

After the Omkara remake, the 2011 comedy-drama Desi Boyz will get its sequel after 13 years. Desi Boyz starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Chitrangda Singh and Sanjay Dutt in primary roles. Desi Boyz directed Rohit Dhawan, and it was an average grosser at the box office. 

