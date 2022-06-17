Ajay Devgn's Thank God is set for Diwali release, will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu

Thank God V Ram Setu

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will clash for the third time on Diwali as Devgn's Thank God and Kumar Ram Setu will release on Diwali 2022.

Ajay Devgn will bring his next film Thank God on Diwali 2022. His upcoming film touted as a 'slice of life' stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh with Devgn in primary roles. The producer of the film, T-Series released an official announcement about the film's release on their social media. T-Series tweeted, "#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message #ThankGod @ajaydevgn @SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet."

Talking about the big clash, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu is an action-adventure film based on an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and last year in September, the film's release date was locked for 24 October 2022. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confimed the mega clash on his Twitter saying, "ANOTHER BIGGG CLASH... #ThankGod [#AjayDevgn, #SidharthMalhotra] vs #RamSetu [#AkshayKumar] this #Diwali... *YOUR* opinion?"

Before Ram Setu, Akshay will bring family drama Raksha Bandhan, and this will also clash with Aamir Khan's much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, this is not the first time Akshay clashed with Ajay on Diwali. Earlier in 2009, they both clashed on Diwali with Blue and All The Best. Then in 2010, they again clashed with Golmaal 3 and Action Replayy, and this will be the third time when the actors will bring their films on-screen on the same day. In the previous clash, Akshay had lost against Devgn, and his films tanked badly at the box office. Now, let's see how well they manage to pull their audience during this festive season.