Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgan will lend their voices in the Hindi version of the Jackie Chan starrer Karate Kid: Legends. Ajay Devgn will voice the iconic character Mr Han portrayed by Jackie Chan, while Yug makes his much-anticipated debut as Li Fong, the film's lead character originally played by Ben Wang.

This marks Ajay Devgn's first-ever voiceover for an international film in his acting career, while his son Yug is expected to bring a youthful spirit to a globally beloved franchise, Karate Kid. The father-son bond is expected to add an emotional resonance to the film's central theme, the relationship between a mentor and his protege.

Entertainment studio, Sony Pictures, announced the arrival of Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. They also informed that the Hindi trailer of the movie will be released soon.

They wrote, "The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang's epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon."

As per the press note by the team of Karate Kid, the film follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion.

Under the guidance of his teacher, Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Karate Kid: Legends in theatres on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

