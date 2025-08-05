Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharali village, incident caught on camera

'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India

Mohammed Siraj opens up about emotional rollercoaster during 5th Test vs England, says 'I had a feeling...'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's action thriller is longest film in YRF Spyverse, has runtime of...

Amit Shah surpasses Lal Krishna Advani's record, know all about his tenure as India's longest-serving Home Minister

Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish for Kajol goes viral, fans say 'paaji firse...': 'You would still...'

Who was Satya Pal Malik? Why did he openly support farmers' movement and make startling revelations on Pulwama attack?

Zakir Khan says he didn’t recognise BTS members in Korea, asked them ‘who are you?’: ‘Had no idea who they were’

Who is Kalyan Banerjee? TMC MP is known for fighting party leaders Mahua Moita and others, including...

Satyapal Malik, former J-K Governor, dies at 79 after prolonged illness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharali village, incident caught on camera

Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharali village, incident caught

'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India

'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Trump, PM Modi

Satya Pal Malik Death: Who Was Satya Pal Malik? Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Dies At 79

Satya Pal Malik Death: Who Was Satya Pal Malik? Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Dies At 79

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeared before in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion as...

Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeare

Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection: Know her DIY skin fixes, night rituals and more

Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection

Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish for Kajol goes viral, fans say 'paaji firse...': 'You would still...'

The Singham star shared a short yet catchy birthday wish for Kajol, showcasing their playful banter in the post.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish for Kajol goes viral, fans say 'paaji firse...': 'You would still...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Kajol turned a year older on Tuesday, receiving an outpouring of wishes from her family and friends. The latest to join the bandwagon is her husband, actor Ajay Devgn.

The Singham star shared a short yet catchy birthday wish for Kajol, showcasing their playful banter in the post. "Could say a lot, but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite," he wrote on Instagram.

Ajay also shared two black-and-white pictures of his wife, including one from her early days, as Kajol appears visibly youthful. He followed it up with a recent snap, capturing the actress in an ethnic ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Earlier, the couple's eldest kid, daughter Nysa, also shared an adorable wish for her mother. Uploading a picture with Kajol, Nysa wrote, "My mama's birthday." Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebrities also extended greetings for Kajol. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Kajol..always a laugh riot with you...lots of love always."

Rakul Preet Singh also shared her wishes and added, "Happy Birthday, Kajol Ma'am! May the year ahead unfold gently and bring what you seek from it." Genelia Deshmukh, who shares her birthday with the 'Maa' star, also wished her "love and happiness."

On the work front, Kajol has been quite busy with her back-to-back releases. She began with Vishal Furia's fantasy drama, 'Maa', alongside Rohit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta. The actress was last seen in the JioHotstar film 'Sarzameen', which premiered on July 25.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' recently opened in theatres, receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film included a star-studded cast of Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, and others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair
Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair
Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...
Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...
NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...
NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time...
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..
Mahavatar Narsimha BO collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 cr
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'
Kareena, Arjun, Anil celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeared before in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion as...
Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeare
Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection: Know her DIY skin fixes, night rituals and more
Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri's skin glow secret has childhood connection
Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes
5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more
Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net wort
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE