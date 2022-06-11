Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa relishes London summers with her cousin Daanish Gandhi at Hyde Park

Nysa Devgun with Daanish Gandhi

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgun had decided to take time out from her busy study schedule and spent a day out with her cousin-filmmaker Daanish Gandhi. Nysa's cousin shared the moments of their quality time spent in Hyde Park, and later they even had a meal. In one photo, Nysa and Daanish were sharing a laugh under the cool shadows of a tree. Nysa looked at him while Daanish hold an arm around her.

Daanish shared these photos with the caption, "LDN SMRS" with sun and tree emojis. He tagged Hyde Park as the location. Daanish also shared the photo of a flower on his Instagram and tagged St James's Park as the location.

Here's the photo

Nysa, the eldest daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is currently studying in the United Kingdom. While many reports indicate she wants to work in the film industry one day, her famed father recently revealed that not only has she not planned to do so, but she has also voiced a great 'disinterest' in doing so.

In her recent viral photos, Nysa can be seen raising the temperature in London. The star kid opted for a crop top and beige skirt for the party. She can be seen posing with her friend in front of the mirror in the photo. Nysa Devgn is one of B'Town's most popular celebrity kids. The daughter of Ajay Devgan and Kajol is stunning and elegant. The starlet also enjoys partying and living life to the fullest. Nysa celebrated her 19th birthday just a few days ago and had a blast.

Here's the post

Coming to Nysa's 19th birthday, Ajay Devgn's had the loveliest wish for his darling daughter. He wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you." He also added the hug emoji. Several followers of the actor then took to the comment section and wished Nysa well.