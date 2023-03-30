Ajay Devgn's Bholaa leaked! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa, one of the much-anticipated films, finally hit the theatres on Thursday. However, on the same day, the film which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobiryal, Amala Paul, and Sanjay Mishra leaked online and became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, movierulz, and Telegram.

Bholaa is not the first film that has fallen prey to pirates immediately after release, but movies including Bheed, Zwigato, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Kabzaa, Vaathi, Ant-Man, And The Wasp: Quantumania, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek also became the target of these piracy sites.

For the unversed, Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi which was released in 2019. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. The story revolves around an ex-convict, played by Karthi, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Amit Sharma’s biographical sports drama titled Maidaan. The actor will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the movie is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)