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Ajay Devgn recalls Amrish Puri getting upset after he was ragged: 'He would come back'

Ajay Devgn opened up about his special bond with the late Amrish Puri, recalling their playful off-screen relationship and calling him a father-figure in the industry.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2026, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ajay Devgn recalls Amrish Puri getting upset after he was ragged: 'He would come back'
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Ajay Devgn is known for maintaining a low profile when it comes to his personal life, even though he remains one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars. While his colleagues often describe him as fun-loving and a prankster on set, the actor himself rarely discusses his relationships or family in detail.

However, in a recent conversation with Variety India, he reflected on one of the most meaningful connections of his early career, his bond with the late veteran actor Amrish Puri. Speaking about his first strong industry connection, Ajay said, "I would say, apart from Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman (Salman Khan) and everybody, the first film I did was with Amrishji (late actor Amrish Puri). He was a gem of a person."

He went on to describe their unique relationship, sharing, "He was somebody very, very senior and older to me. The only guy in the industry whose feet I used to touch, but we were like friends. I mean, I could tell him anything, I would rag him, he would get upset with me and then he would come back to me and start laughing, too. So, that bonding has always been great apart from all the friends I have."

Ajay’s association with Amrish Puri dates back to his debut in Phool Aur Kaante, where he starred alongside him. Over the years, the two shared screen space in films like Divya Shakti, Diljale, Jaan, and Itihaas.

He had earlier also referred to Amrish Puri as a “father figure” during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, saying, “Amrishji is no more. But he is like a father figure to me. He is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Industry main kisiko takleef ho, kisikey shaadi ho, ya kisike ghar main death hojaaye, pehle pahunchne wala aadmi woh hi the (If someone in the industry had a problem, someone got married, or someone died at home, he was the first person to arrive).”

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is currently working on Golmaal 5 directed by Rohit Shetty, and will also appear in the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3.

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