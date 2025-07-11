Ajay Devgn reacts to Diljit Dosanjh getting trolled for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'I will not blame...'

At the Son of Sardaar 2 trailer launch, Ajay Devgn reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's controversy about casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Ajay Devgn has reacted to Diljit Dosanjh getting trolled for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. During the Son of Sardaar 2 trailer launch, when DNA India asked Ajay to react to Diljit getting blasted, mocked, and trolled for his latest film, Ajay said, "I don't know where the trolling comes from. Kya sahi hai, kya galat hai. I'm not in his shoes to comment on that. Uski apni problem hogi. Baki jo log keh rahe hai, woh apne point of view se soch rahe honge. Toh jab alag point of view hote hai, toh woh baith ke solve kiye ja sakte hai. Aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hai. Woh apne hisaab se soch rahe hai. Aisa nahi hota. So I will not blame anybody, and I will not say ki iss mein se koi galat hai ya sahi hai. I think they need a conversation."