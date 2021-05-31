Ajay Devgn purchases sprawling bungalow worth Rs 60 crore, here's all you need to know

Seems like the pandemic has not stopped Bollywood celebs from investing in luxurious properties in and around Mumbai. After Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, reports are making the rounds that Ajay Devgn has purchased a new abode worth Rs 60 crore in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The bungalow is in the vicinity of Kajol and his current residence Shakti.

As per The Times of India, the new bungalow is spread over the area of 590 sq yards and Ajay's rep confirmed the report to the daily. It is being said that from the past year, Ajay and Kajol have been looking for a new home in Mumbai and found one in their locality itself.

The report also revealed that the previous owner of the bungalow was late Pushpa Valia. Moreover, Devgn has already got the possession and started with the renovation work at the new bungalow.

The TOI report also suggested that the deal was finalised in November last year and the property has been transferred in the name of Ajay and his mother Veena Virendra Devgan earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has extended cameo roles in a few upcoming films namely 'Sooryavanshi', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR'.

Also read No conversation for pay per view release of 'Maidaan', confirms producers of Ajay Devgn film

The actor plays the lead role in 'Maidaan', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and 'Thank God'. Moreover, Devgn also announced his upcoming directorial titled 'Mayday' in which he plays the leading role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay also announced his OTT debut with a show titled 'Rudra' to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.