Ajay Devgn postpones Son of Sardaar 2, film will now release on..., netizens say 'Saiyaara ka khauf hai'

As Saiyaara took a monstrous start, Ajay Devgn has decided to postpone his upcoming rom-com Son of Sardaar 2. The movie will now be releasing in August.

Ajay Devgn was geared up to bring his much-awaited rom-com Son of Sardaar 2 on the big screen. The direct sequel of the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar, SOS 2, was scheduled for a July 25 release. However, on July 19, Ajay announced that his film has now been pushed and it won't be released on the original schedule. This Friday, Saiyaara hits cinemas, and it has caused mayhem at the box office. A film led by debutants has taken the box office by storm. The film earned Rs 21 crore opening. Thus, this decision to postpone SOS 2 is a wise decision.

Son of Sardaar 2's new release date is...

Ajay Devgn, through the official social media handle of his production house, announced that Son of Sardaar 2 will now be releasing worldwide on August 1. Devgn Films shared the announcement with the caption, "Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025."

Netizens' reaction to postponing Son of Sardaar 2

As soon as Ajay Devgn dropped the latest update, netizens called out that the makers took the decision due to Saiyaara's blockbuster run. Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "The wait just got longer, good to have hits in the cinema. Welcome back, Bollywood." An internet user wrote, "No matter the delay! We're gonna love it for sure." Another internet user wrote, "Saiyaara ka itna khauf ki movie he postponed kr di." A netizen wrote, "Saiyaara ka khauf nai ----- Mahavtar Narshimha ka effect hai."

Ajay Devgn took a wise decision to postpone Son of Sardaar 2

Mohit Suri's directed Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken a terrific start at the box office. With Rs 21 crore opening, the film broke several records, including the biggest opening day net box office ever for a debutant-led film in the history of Indian cinema, all-time biggest opening day for a love story in Indian cinema, highest opening day ticket sales post-2000 for a debutant film. Saiyaara will have a strong hold minimum of two weeks. Trade experts are predicting that Saiyaara will easily have a lifetime collection of Rs 200-300 crores. In such a scenario, it's an apt call for postponing Son of Sardaar 2, as it will give ample scope to both films.