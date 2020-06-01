Ajay Devgn pays for oxygen, ventilators at Dharavi, urges people to donate for 'epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak'

Bollywood fraternity, in the past two months, have come forward to help people tackle the coronavirus pandemic and navigate through the subsequent lockdown. Now, it is reported that actor Ajay Devgn has paid for oxygen cylinders and ventilators that will be used in a makeshift quarantine facility in the heart of Mumbai’s Dharavi.

The locality, often described as Asia’s largest slum, has proven to be a challenge for authorities working to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and Ajay's help might help to navigate the situation. Reports also said that when Ajay was told about the requirements, he readily agreed to pay for oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North said.

The contribution was reportedly made through Ajay Devgn Films Foundation which had also provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi. Ajay himself, on May 27, had called for donations in a tweet and had written, "Dharavi is at the epicenter of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on the ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate."

Apart from Ajay, Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares relief fund, and actor Shah Rukh Khan had offered his office premises as a quarantine facility to the BMC. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is also currently helping migrants and those less privileged get home amid the lockdown.