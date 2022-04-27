Ajay Devgn on why celebs refuse to speak their mind, says entire industry is called 'b***h'

Ajay Devgn

Actor-director-producer Ajay Devgn is an ace artist, but he usually says less on public platforms. Be it during his media interactions, tv promotions, or any other appearances, Ajay Devgn has been seen in a composed state, and there is a strong reason behind his silence.

During a recent interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor disclosed how Bollywood has become a soft target by adding, "People are like why are these celebs quiet and not saying anything about it because there is a reaction to everything. You say good there is a reaction, you say bad there is a reaction. Something bad happens in the industry, like if X person says something then the entire industry is a b***h. Does this happen in industries? No." He continued, "If you read a newspaper and say if someone was caught in XYZ crime then they don't blame that industry, they blame the person but in ours, one person represents the whole industry. And maybe that person is not a part of the industry, he may be a so-called actor or struggler but the HL says Actor XYZ did.”

In the same interview, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it." When he was further prodded if his actress wife Kajol wants the kids to start working in films, the Tanhaji actor added, "No, she's also never spoken like this. We don't believe in that. We believe whatever they want to be, we will help them."

Ajay will next be seen in his investigative-thriller directorial Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh.