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Ajay Devgn moves Bombay High Court against Tukaram Mundhe's FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi ads

As per the notice issued by the FDA to Ajay Devgn, the advertisements for Vimal Elaichi amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable product banned in Maharashtra. Similar notices were also issued to Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, who had also appeared in the advertisements.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Ajay Devgn moves Bombay High Court against Tukaram Mundhe's FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi ads
Ajay Devgn moves HC against FDA notice
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Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over his appearance in advertisements for Vimal Elaichi. The notice was arbitrarily issued to him as an actor rather than to the manufacturing company, Devgn's petition said. A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna is likely to hear the matter on November 4.

As per the notice issued by the FDA to Devgn, the advertisements for Vimal Elaichi amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable product banned in Maharashtra. Similar notices were also issued to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, who had also appeared in the advertisements.

Earlier in the day, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for allegedly violating state rules were complete. The FDA had concluded its investigation and found violations by the actors, he said, adding that the matter will be referred for adjudication next week.

While Devgn has approached the High Court, the department would continue its proceedings before the joint commissioner, Mundhe said. The FDA had earlier claimed that the Vimal Elaichi campaign amounted to surrogate advertising for prohibited pan masala products. The brand was linked to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, products prohibited in Maharashtra, it had alleged.

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