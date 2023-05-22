Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal's Drishyam to be remade in Korean; will star Parasite actor Song Kang-ho

A still from Drishyam 2

Drishyam, the film franchise, which has been successful in a number of languages across India, is now set to be remade in Korean. The original Drishyam was made in Malayalam and starred Mohanlal. The most popular version, however, was made in Hindi, and stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Both films have seen a sequel. The planned Korean version is set to star acclaimed Korean actor Song Kang-ho.

The remake announcement happened on Sunday at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of Cannes Film Festival. Indian production company, Panorama Studios, and Anthology Studios, founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Jay Choi, Parasite actor Song Kang-ho, and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon have partnered for the Korean remake.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, who has produced the Hindi version of Drishyam, said, "I’m excited that Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity?"

Jay Choi is equally upbeat about the collaboration. He said, "We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original.”

Drishyam is about a middle-class uneducated man, whose simple world splinters after an accidental death involving his family and his desperate measures to shield them from the law. The original Drishyam, starring Mohanlal and Meena, released in 2013. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran-starrer remake was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat in 2015. The film has also been remade in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, as well as Mandarin.