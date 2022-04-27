Ajay Devgn mocks Kiccha Sudeep over his 'Hindi' remark says, 'aap apni filmein...'

Ajay Devgn- Kiccha Sudeep

Ajay Devgn took a dig at Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's recent remark about 'Hindi,' and mocked him on Twitter. A few days ago, Sudeep shared his view on pan-India films at a trailer launch, and asserted that "Hindi is not our national language."

Now, the Drishyam actor took his case and tweeted him asking, "Mere bhai aapke anusar agar Hindi humari rashtriya basha nahi hai, toh aap apni maatrbasha ki filmon ko Hindi mein dub karke kyu release karte ho? Hindi humari matrabasha thi, hai, aur humesha rahegi. Jan Gann Mann."

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeep has recently opened up on the success of KGF Chapter 2, and he also said that Bollywood isn't doing great in making such pan-India films. During the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Sudeep added that Hindi isn't a national language, and regional cinemas are making films that are going places.



He stated, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,"correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language"!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media.



Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.#stophindilmposition

It seems like Sudeep is boasting about the Kannada industry, and he is proud of the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2. Sudeep also tried his hand at releasing a pan-India film in 2019 with sports drama Pailwaan, but the film was rejected by the audience. Speaking of KGF Chapter 2 box office business, Yash's film is all set to cross Rs 800 crores worldwide. The film will also enter the glorious 300-crore club in North India.

On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in his directorial Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan. The film will release this Friday. Whereas Sudeep will be seen in the pan-India film Vikrant Rona, which is slated for July 28 release.