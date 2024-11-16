Ajay Devgn has directed four films, U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, Runway 34, and Bholaa. Sadly, all of them were major box office flops.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, two 90s' superstars who were last seen in Singham Again are coming back, this time, Ajay will be behind the camera, directing Khiladi Kumar. Yes, Ajay will direct his fifth film, and this time he will be directing Akshay. The two actors recently attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, and there the Singham actor broke this news.

During the interaction with the host, Ajay said, "Okay, this is something we were going to announce later. But I think it's a great platform. We're already working on something together. I'm directing the film, and he's in the film." This announcement has left their fans elated. Ajay and Akshay do share a great rapport, and their union leaves fans anticipated.

OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED!!

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens commented on the announcement video. A netizen wrote, "Waah yeh badhiya hai." Another netizen mocked their union saying, "Bolo zubaan Kesari." One of the netizens wrote, "Ajey Devgn directed movie did not earn that much other than Tanhaji, and Akshay also is not good choice currently, even if he did Interstellar no one will watch it."

Akshay and Ajay go a long way. The two stars worked together in films such as Suhaag, Insaan, Khakee, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again. Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial will be his fifth film. Ajay made his directorial debut with U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, Runway 34, and Bholaa. All four films were major failures. With this film, will Ajay score his first directorial hit.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn's latest film, Singham Again is still running strong at the box office. Released in cinemas on November 1, the film has grossed Rs 340 crores worldwide. Singham Again also stars an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

