Bollywood

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again recovers budget before release, earns Rs 200 crore from...

Singham Again, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 250 crores, has already recovered around 80% of it, if reports are to be believed. The film now only needs Rs 50 crores more from its box office run to be in the safe spot.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 07:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Singham Again, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014), is already making waves in terms of earnings, even before its grand release on Diwali. Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has secured a non-theatrical deal, hitting a double-century one month before its official release. As per media reports, Singham Again has already earned Rs 200 crore just weeks before its release.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios have sold the satellite, digital, and music rights of Singham Again for Rs 200 crore. The report, quoting a source from the production, claims that Rohit Shetty's films are always a TV favourite and get a chance to be watched repeatedly. 

The source was quoted as saying, "This is the biggest non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty's films have always fetched big bucks from satellite players due to the huge demand from the audience. Now, Singham Again has been offered a premium price by digital players as well. And why not? The film has the biggest ensemble cast set-up for a feature film in the last few decades."

Singham Again, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 250 crores, has already recovered around 80% of it, if reports are to be believed. The film now only needs Rs 50 crores more from its box office run to be in the safe spot. Any earnings after Rs 50 crore are all profits for makers to feast on. 

For the unversed, Singham Again is all set to release on November 1, 2024, on Diwali. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa3 in theatres. 

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Singham Again stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

