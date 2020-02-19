'Ajay Devgn, Kajol take a bow! Saif is just brilliant': Hrithik Roshan can't get over 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Ever since Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in January 2020, it has been appreciated by audiences as well as from the Bollywood industry for its epic storytelling. The film also refuses to slow its roll at the box office as it now looks to challenge the lifetime record of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

Now Hrithik Roshan has also come forward and showered his praise on the film. The Super 30 actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film."

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of legendary Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s trusted officer. The film also starred Kajol as Ajay's wife Savitribai Malusare, while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod.

The film currently is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, with a total collection of around Rs 275 crore domestically. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is especially close to Ajay's heart as it also marks his 100th film in the industry. In an interview opening up about his role, he had said, "Something like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Legend of Bhagat Singh makes you think that how is it possible that such sacrifices are made by people? We can’t even think of (it). They must be different people, what they think and how they function. The country came first for them," Hindustan Times reported.