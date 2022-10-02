Kajol shares 'proud mom' reaction as son Yug serves food at Durga Pujo, video goes viral

Kajol

Kajol is elated, she's on cloud 9 as her son Yug Devgun is taking forward the age-old family customs of doing selfless service. The Gupt actress shared a reel on her Instagram in which we see her and Yug serving food to devotees at Durga Pujo.

In the video, Kajol is holding the food basket, and Yug is serving senior citizens with the utmost respect. This video showcase that Kajol and Ajay Devgn have inculcated values in little Yug, and he's an obedient child. Kajol shared this proud moment on her social media with the reaction, "So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved."

Watch the video

As soon as the actress uploaded the video, several netizens, including Kajol's close one also responded. Actress' sister Tanishaa dropped heart emojis. Divya Dutta wrote, "So lovely I wanna come too." Kajol responded to Dutta's request and replied, "Please come." Another user wrote, "Yug handsome."

READ: Ajay Devgn talks about kids Nysa and Yug's early exposure to social media

Nysa Devgan and Yug are two adorable children of actors and public figures Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who have been together for over 20 years. The couple raises their kids with affection and instils wholesome ideals in them to keep them grounded. The Singham actor thinks that today's circumstances call for a friendlier attitude and that the strict parent is a thing of the past. He discussed how his kids, Nysa and Yug, were exposed to social media at a young age and said that these days, it's impossible to avoid it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “When times change, you can do nothing. Social media is the order of the day. There is no escaping it. Why should it be any different for my kids?"In the current digital era, social media and the internet have permeated almost every aspect of people's lives. Star children are becoming more and more of a focus for paparazzi. Ajay Devgn said, “Today parenting is a full-time passion. You must be protective about your kids but you also need to be friends with them. The need to instill good values in them; the need to discipline them is definitely important. However, the way the world is evolving, ‘strictness’ per se, has no place in parenting."