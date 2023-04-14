Nysa Devgan gets spotted with Orry, asks paps to pronounce her name correctly in viral video, watch

Nysa Devgan/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is a social media star. Everyday photos and videos of Nysa Devgan go viral within minutes. Nysa Degan is often spotted in Mumbai while going to parties or dinners with her friends. Now, a new video of Nysa Devgan is going viral where she can be seen hanging out with her good friend Orry AKA Orhan Awatramani.

Nysa Devgan was spotted on Thursday night as she went out for dinner with Orry. However, what caught netizens' attention was when Nysa Devgan, who is usually quiet around the paparazzi, told the paps to pronounce her name correctly.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Nysa Devgan can be seen exiting a restaurant with Orry. While getting into the car, she can be heard correcting the paps, telling them, "Mera naam Nysa hai".

Here's the video

Nysa Devgan had a lovely time with her friends at dinner on Thursday night. The star kid could be seen wearing a casual white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. Nysa Devgan also let her hair loose for the occasion and smiled at the paps as they photographed her.

In other news, Nysa Devgan's father, Ajay Devgn, in a recent interview with Film Companion, spoke about Nysa Devgan joining Bollywood. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad. She is studying right now."

Nysa Devgan is currently studying at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She is studying International Hospitality.