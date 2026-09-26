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Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'

Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan

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Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'

Soon after the Ganesh visarjan, Ajay Devgn joined the initiative of the beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach.

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ANI

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'
Ajay Devgn and Amruta Fadnavis (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor Ajay Devgn joined Amruta Fadnavis and civic leaders at Juhu Beach on Saturday for the Sea Shore Shine biggest clean-up drive 2026, organised by Divyaj Foundation in partnership with the BMC and Mumbai Police, a day after Ganpati Visarjan. The clean-up drive at ‘A’ Gate, Juhu Beach, brought together public figures, civic officials, students, NGOs, volunteers and citizens to raise awareness about marine pollution, post-festival waste management and sustained civic participation in protecting Mumbai’s coastline.

Ajay Devgn on clean-up initiative 

Actor Ajay Devgn, who supported the initiative, said, “Clean beaches are not the responsibility of one organisation or one authority alone. They reflect the collective discipline and concern of citizens. I am happy to support Divyaj Foundation’s initiative, which reminds us that real change begins when people come together for a larger cause."

Amruta Fadnavis on the initiative 

Addressing the media at the event, Devgn also said, “Because this is a creative initiative. I wanted to thank the whole team... so I want to be a part of it, and I am a part of it.” Fadnavis, who spearheads Divyaj Foundation, said the campaign was intended to encourage greater ownership of Mumbai’s environment, particularly among young people.

“The sea gives Mumbai its identity, its beauty and its spirit. Keeping our shores clean is not just a civic responsibility; it is an emotional commitment to the city we love. Through Sea Shore Shine, we hope to encourage more people, especially the youth, to take ownership of our environment and become active participants in protecting it,” she said.

Ajay Devgn's next big box office dhamaka 

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Dhamaal 4. His next big release will be seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The final instalment of Drishyam, which also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Drishyam: The Conclusion will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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