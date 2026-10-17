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Ajay Devgn issues first statement after BMC demolishes parts of his Juhu bungalow, calls it 'separate property that has been rented out'

Ajay Devgn broke the silence on the reports of BMC demolishing parts of his Juhu bungalow, issuing a clarification, putting an end to speculations.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Ajay Devgn issues first statement after BMC demolishes parts of his Juhu bungalow, calls it 'separate property that has been rented out'
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram)
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Ajay Devgn has made his first reaction to the news of hammer action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over his Juhu bungalow. The actor stated to clarify the news and stated that the bungalow in question is a rented property, and they're duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations, and guidelines. For the unversed, from the morning of Saturday, there have been reports that BMC has demolished parts of the actor's Juhu bungalow. The demolition happened days after a stop-work notice was issued over 'unauthorised' construction at the 7,802-square-foot bungalow is located in Juhu's Kapole Co-operative Housing Society.

What does Ajay Devgn have to say about the demolition over 'unauthorised construction'

The statement reads, "We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out."

Why did the BMC take the action? 

As per the reports, window modifications, erection of partition walls, internal alterations, and other structural works were carried out at the bungalow without the necessary municipal permissions. In this regard, the BMC issued a formal notice on September 10 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing the immediate halt of work and the submission of valid documentation.

Ajay Devgn scored a double jackpot in 2026

On the work front, Ajay Devgn had a brilliant run in 2026. First, his comedy-adventure, Dhamaal 4, clicked with the audience and grossed 230.17 crore worldwide. Recently, Ajay Devgn set new records with Drishyam: The Conclusion. The movie grossed over 500 crore, became the biggest hit of his career, and is still running successfully in cinemas. Until Ramayana, Drishyam 3 will continue to dominate the screens.

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