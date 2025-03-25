A sequel to the 2018 super hit Raid, Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial will hit theatres on May 1.

On Tuesday, March 25, Ajay Devgn shared the first look poster of Riteish Deshmukh from Raid 2. In the poster, Ritesh is seen donning a kurta with a jacket in his intense look as the antagonist politician Dada Bhai. "Kanoon ka mohtaj nahi, kanoon ka malik hai Dada Bhai. Raid 2 knocking in cinemas near you from 1st May, 2025", Ajay captioned the post.

The Singham actor had unveiled his first look from the crime thriller on Tuesday with the caption, "Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. Raid 2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025." A sequel to the 2018 super hit Raid, the crime thriller continues the journey of IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he tackles another high-stakes white-collar crime.

Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities. Raid 2 has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Raid also starred Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Sulagna Panigrahi, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. Made in Rs 40 crore, the 2018 crime thriller was a massive commercial success as it earned Rs 103 crore net in India and grossed Rs 154 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Coming back to Raid 2, the upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Recent reports suggest that the teaser for Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2, which also features Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor, will be unveiled alongside Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar, releasing in theaters this Sunday on March 30 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.