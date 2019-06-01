Ajay Devgn immerses father Veeru Devgan's ashes in Nashik

The last rites of Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, also a renowned action director in the Bollywood film industry, was performed by the actor today. Ajay immersed ashes of his father Veeru Devgan in the Ramkund river, Nashik today morning.

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday morning. As soon as the news spread across B-Town, celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others visited Ajay's residence. Veeru Devgan was then cremated at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai.

The Devgn family recently held a chautha for Veeru. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were among some of the people snapped at the prayer meeting held on Thursday evening.

Veeru suffered from breathing problems after which he was rushed to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he surrendered to cardiac arrest. Veeru Devgan, an action choreographer, also produced Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer Hindustan Ki Kasam. He also acted in movies like 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla', to name a few.