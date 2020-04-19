Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan urge coronavirus survivors to donate blood, say 'your blood contains cells to kill the virus'

Actors Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan, today, on Twitter encouraged COVID-19 survivors to donate blood to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Both the actors took to their official Twitter accounts to share details about the initiative. Ajay wrote, "If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now."

He also tagged BMC and the office of chief minister of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Hrithik also supported the initiative and shared more details on his Twitter page saying, "Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14-day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr. Swapneil Parikh Email: dr. swapneilparikh@gmail.com No: 8369629902."

In his bid to help daily wage workers from his industry, Ajay came forward to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit had written, thanking him. He said, "Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of Rs 51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. You have proved time and again, especially in times of crisis, that you are a real-life #Singham. God bless you. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona."