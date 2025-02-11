Anubhav Sinha confirmed that he hasn't spoken to Ajay in the past 18 years.

In 2007, Anubhav Sinha directed Cash, starring Ajay Devgn alongside Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Shamita Shetty, and Dia Mirza. After the film, Anubhav continued to work with actors like Dia Mirza, but he never collaborated with Ajay Devgn again, leading to rumors of a fallout.

Recently, the filmmaker confirmed that he hasn't spoken to Ajay in the past 18 years, stating, “He never responds to my messages.”

In an interview with Lallantop, Anubhav Sinha clarified, "We have never fought. He just doesn’t speak to me, and I have no idea why. Since making Cash, we haven’t even met, so I can’t say he ignored me. Maybe it’s just me overthinking. However, I did text him a couple of times, but never received a response. I thought maybe it slipped his mind or he missed my message. But it's been 18 years since we last spoke."

When asked if they had any disagreements, Anubhav quickly responded, “We never had any disagreement between us. It was the producer and financier who had a disagreement. I was neither.” He also addressed rumors about a disagreement over a song, saying, “There was no disagreement over any song, not that I know of... This is not true.”

He further said, “Ajay was among my favourite actors. I loved him both as an actor and an individual. He is fun to be with. He is like ‘yaaro ka yaar’. Ajay is always the first one to be there for a friend in need.”

However, the filmmaker recalled that his tweets about people's political views might have upset Ajay Devgn. He shared, “In between, I did comment on people’s political views, so I must have said something about him too. But he wasn’t the only person I commented on. I’ve said things to various people, but I still maintain good relations with them all. I am his admirer, and I really respect him as an actor and individual.”

In the same conversation, Anubhav Sinha spoke about his experience working on the television series Shikast, which starred Ashutosh Rana, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. Reflecting on those days, the filmmaker said, “We were all friends. We used to have our dinners together.” He also shared that Manoj Bajpayee was not originally part of the script but later, he decided to add a role for him.

He furthersaid, “There was no such role for Manoj (Bajpayee) in the script. One day, it suddenly strike me there is no role for him, then I wrote it for him. He was going through a low phase both healthy wise and emotionally. But, now he refuses to work with him which is not a good thing to do. He told me specifically that he will only do music videos with me not anything else.”

Anubhav shared details and said, “I am currently working on a film which he wanted to act in and I totally wanted him in it. But he is not available for the dates that I want to shoot. The problem is he never does secondary role. You can see his entire career, he never takes up any secondary role. Even when he plays a villain, there is something great different about him. A couple of times he has refused to work with me. I had offered him Rajat Kapoor’s role in Mulk. I knew he wouldn’t take it up, yet I offered. And then I think I had offered him the role of Pankaj Kapur in Dus, which he refused. After that, I stopped to offer him roles because now I know what he looks for in his roles. Recently, I offered him a role and he liked it too, but he wasn’t free until April, and that couldn’t work for me.”