Self-proclaimed critic, and former actor Kamaal R Khan has shared his thoughts about Kajol's solo post on Valentine's Day and claimed that the actress has learnt about his action star's escapades.

Recently on Valentine's Day, Kajol's tweet about wishing herself on the day of love raised many eyebrows, and now KRK has made some big claims about Ajay Devgn and Kajol's married life. Self-proclaimed critic, and former actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took X and shared Kajol's Valentine's Day tweet, claiming that the actress had found out about her husband's romantic affairs with his co-star Tabu and Ileana D'Cruz.

Sharing the tweet, KRK wrote, "Finally @itsKajolD understood the reality! Bhai Ne Bahut Mauj Karli Tabu, Ileana etc ke saath (Brother had a great time with Tabu, Ileana D'Cruz, etc)."

Finally @itsKajolD understood the reality! Bhai Ne Bahut Mauj Karli Tabu, Ileana Etc Ke Saath! pic.twitter.com/DGfGtTr3RB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 20, 2025

Surprisingly, KRK's tweet met with similar reactions from the netizens as well. An internet user wrote,"Samajdar ko ishara kafi hota hai..!" One of the internet users defended Ajay and Kajol, and wrote, "But do you know that 90% of the tweets posted from Kajol's Twitter account are done by her or team ..It's their wedding anniversary after four days. So wait what does Kajal post on her 26th wedding anniversary? Often the tweets of Bollywood stars are handled by their PR." A netizen wrote, "Aap Rakul ko bhul gaye." One of the netizens wrote, "Don't forget Kangana."

Kajol's Valentine's tweet hinted at trouble in paradise

On the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, Kajol took to her social media, shared her stunning photo, and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to myself...I Love You! #selflove #thegreatestloveofall." Later, in the day, Ajay also took to his social media, shared an old romantic photo of himself and Kajol, and wrote, "Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & every day @itsKajolD." The two often share romantic posts for each other on social media, but seems all is not well within them now. The difference in both their posts on Valentine's Day sparked a lot of speculation and amusing reactions on social media.

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, and they welcomed daughter Nysa (2003) and son Yug (2011). On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Singham Again, and Kajol was seen in Do Patti.