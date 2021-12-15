Ajay Devgn gives glimpse of 'Singham 3', shares cryptic post

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who recently completed three decades in the Indian film industry, on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a picture with a cryptic note. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a police uniform.

Ajay Devgn gave a glimpse of his ‘Singham 3’ look by sharing a picture on social media with the badge 'Bajirao Singham'. While posting the picture, the actor wrote, “If you know, you know.” As soon as Ajay dropped his photo in police uniform, his fans started making assumptions about his upcoming film. One of the social media users commented, “Singham 3 me akki sir ka bhi cameo hua to maja aayega helicopter se latakne wala lol...anyway all the best for singham.”

Another person mentioned, “King Of Cops Singham's Return.” The third user commented, “All the best sir Akki Sir ka mass Level Entry Chaiye... Jaise sir ne aapko Sooryavanshi me diye the.”

Take a look:

If you know, you know pic.twitter.com/nIZvsOGb9Q — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 14, 2021

On November 22, Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the film industry. On the special occasion, wife Kajol expressed her happiness and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, ““Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quite study dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking.”

On the work front, the superstar has multiple exciting projects in the pipeline including the slice-of-life comedy ‘Thank God’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and sports drama ‘Maidaan’. In the film, Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Ajay is also producing the upcoming film ‘Velle’, featuring Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.