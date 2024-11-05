Ajay Devgn's fans are not happy with their beloved actor's presentation in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

After Singham and Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn has once again reprised his character of Bajirao Singham in his latest release Singham Returns. The superstar headlines a star-studded cast featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action thriller was released in the cinemas on November 1. Though the film is running successfully at the box office as it has grossed Rs 210 crore worldwide in its first four days, Singham Again has received negative reviews for its predictable storyline, bad characterisation, poor narration, and bland action set-pieces.

In fact, some of the die-hard fans of Ajay Devgn are also not happy with how their beloved actor has been presented in the film and don't want the movie to become a blockbuster. One of them took to X and wrote, "As a true, Ajay Devgn die-hard fan & Singham lover, me chahta hoon ki ye film badi hit na ho, kyunki agar ye badi hit ho gayi to aur ek mauka mil jayega ki aisi film dobara banaye. Aur ye ab koi fan bardasht nahi kar sakta. Dukh hota hai. I hope ki team is galti se seekhe (I wish that this film does not become a big hit, because if it becomes a big hit then the makers will get another chance to make such a film again. And now no fan can tolerate this. I feel sad. I hope the team learns from this mistake)."

Another Ajay Devgn fan called Rohit Shetty "worst director in Bollywood currently" as he wrote, "Rohit Shetty jab Tak hai tab tak aesi hi film banaayega (Till the time Rohit Shetty is there, he will make such films only) One of the worst Bollywood directors currently." "ADIANS in support. We are not getting the quality of films for the potential we have at the box office, and we are also ruining such iconic characters", read another comment.

After Singham Again, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Azaad. The movie marks acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che and Rock On-fame, Azaad will release in cinemas in January 2025.

