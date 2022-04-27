Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ajay Devgn ends Twitter battle with Kiccha Sudeep, calls him 'friend'

Ajay Devgn has ended the Twitter battle with Kiccha Sudeep and has called him 'a friend.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Ajay Devgn ends Twitter battle with Kiccha Sudeep, calls him 'friend'
Credit: File photo

Ajay Devgn has ended the Twitter battle with Kiccha Sudeep after the latter cleared misunderstandings via his last Tweet.

He wrote, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.