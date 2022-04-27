Ajay Devgn ends Twitter battle with Kiccha Sudeep, calls him 'friend'

Credit: File photo

Ajay Devgn has ended the Twitter battle with Kiccha Sudeep after the latter cleared misunderstandings via his last Tweet.

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

He wrote, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."