Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated 26 years of marital bliss on Monday. The Dilwale actor took to his social media handle and shared a special post to mark the occasion. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a throwback picture with Kajol, and the second image showed animated characters. “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us,” he wrote in the post.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling Ajay Devgn and Kajol, “Bollywood’s real-life anime couple."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in Singham Again, which clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office.

On the other hand, Kajol received praise for her performance in Do Patti. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol’s second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale. Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.